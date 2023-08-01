TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying a vehicle and its occupants in connection to a recent vandalism incident.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, TPD responded to reports of vandalism on the 1800 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road. Preliminary estimates from officers indicated around $30,000 in damage to the future Burlington Stores location in Topeka, according to the TPD.

KSNT News contacted Burlington Stores on July 27 for comment on how the vandalism might affect the business opening and when the store is set to open, but have yet to receive a response.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or occupants are asked to contact tellpd@topeka.org or to submit an anonymous tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.