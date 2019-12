TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have shut down a southwest Topeka street due to a barricaded person.

TPD says there is an increased police presence in the area. Police say SW Villa West Dr. is currently closed from SW 25th St. to SW 27th Street. That is just northwest of 29th and Wanamaker.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Additional details will be released when they are available.