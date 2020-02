TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department held its employee awards ceremony Thursday night, and picked an officer they think is the best of the best.

Officer Vidal Campos was honored as the “Officer of the Year” for his hard work and dedication to the city of Topeka. The Topeka Police Department also acknowledged Diane Brees as the 2019 “Civilian of the Year” award.

Both winners left the ceremony with a trophy and a firm handshake from Chief Bill Cochran.