TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka police are working to be more accessible to people in our city. On Sunday they took to Facebook to show off their newest step towards community inclusion.

Topeka Police Facebook Post

The post shows the department’s newest patrol car. It has their messaging written in both English and Spanish.

The back reads ‘Your department, Our community’ and ‘To protect and serve with honor on the side’ in both languages. They ended the post with #TopekaProud.