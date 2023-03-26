TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a killing in Downtown Topeka Sunday morning.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department says police went to the area around 15th and SE Quincy for a reported shooting around 10 a.m. Officers found one person dead with a gunshot wound. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can email telltpd@topeka.org. They can also call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.