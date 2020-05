TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said officers are investigating a possible shooting in the 1100 block of NW Central. The scene is in North Topeka.

The call came into dispatch just after 3:45 p.m.

Officials said the scene is active right now and are on the way. They are asking people to avoid the area.

KSNT News has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.