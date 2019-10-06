Topeka Police investigating reports of stolen car, shot fired at gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating reports of a car theft and shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 police said they responded to calls about a shooting at a gas station at 1107 SW 6th Ave.

Officers were told that a customer left his keys in his car while he went inside the gas station’s store. While he was inside someone got into his car and sped off. Witnesses reported that the customer ran after the car and fired a shot.

Police told KSNT News that so far they have not found either the customer or the alleged car thief. Officers are currently at the gas station investigating.

This is a developing story. KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will post updates as they become available.