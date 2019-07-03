Topeka Police investigating suspicious package

Topeka police officers are at a parking lot near 21st and Fairlawn investigating a suspicious package Wednesday morning.

A police shift commander tells KSNT News the call was received about the incident shortly after 5 o’clock. The suspicious package was located in the parking lot of the Fairlawn Plaza Mall near a fireworks stand. Police have set up a small perimeter in the area while they investigate.

We’ll have more details as they become available. Stay tuned to KSNT-TV and Fox 43 AM news for more information from the scene.