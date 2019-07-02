Topeka police issue Silver Alert for man missing after VA visit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching for an elderly man missing after a visit to the local veterans’ hospital.

Topeka police issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Ricky Ray Cooper Tuesday morning. He was last seen Monday evening leaving the Topeka VA wearing:

A white T-shirt.

A scarf or handkerchief around his neck.

Blue jeans.

Cooper suffers from severe medical issues and may need care, according to authorities. Anyone who sees Cooper should call 911. For any past sightings, call Detective Janene Falley at 785-368-9247.