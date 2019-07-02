Topeka police issue Silver Alert for man missing after VA visit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ricky Ray Cooper

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching for an elderly man missing after a visit to the local veterans’ hospital.

Topeka police issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Ricky Ray Cooper Tuesday morning. He was last seen Monday evening leaving the Topeka VA wearing:

  • A white T-shirt.
  • A scarf or handkerchief around his neck.
  • Blue jeans.

Cooper suffers from severe medical issues and may need care, according to authorities. Anyone who sees Cooper should call 911. For any past sightings, call Detective Janene Falley at 785-368-9247.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story