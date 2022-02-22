TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the city of Topeka.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through 8 a.m. for the eastern half of the area. Northeast Kansas will be seeing freezing drizzle in the eastern half of the area and flurries to the west. This should continue through about daybreak before coming to an end.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, TPD will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

If you are in an accident, exchange insurance information, registration and contact informations and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or go to the police station.