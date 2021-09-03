Topeka police looking for a person of interest in shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is attempting to identify an individual as a person of interest in an aggravated battery investigation.

Topeka police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday evening, near the intersection of Southwest Huntoon Street and Southwest Lincoln Street.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Huntoon around 7:45 p.m where they found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the investigation is in its early stage.

