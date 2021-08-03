Topeka Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in finding a person of interest in a Tuesday morning stabbing investigation.

Clinton P. Osborne, 29 of Topeka

On Aug. 3, around 8:00 a.m. The Topeka Police Department responded to the 900 block of SW 10th Ave. for a report of

a stabbing.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, suffering from injuries believed to be life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response for treatment of his injuries.” Gretchen Spiker, Topeka Police Department

Clinton P. Osborne, 29, has been identified as a person of interest in this investigation.