16-year-old dies from injuries after Thursday afternoon shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –

UPDATE AT 7:27 p.m.: Topeka Police say the victim died from his injuries at the hospital Thursday night.

The victim is a 16-year-old male from Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to a call of a drive-by shooting in Southeast Topeka Thursday afternoon.

Shawnee County Dispatch said the call came in at 3:39 p.m. to the area of SE Adams St & SE 37th St.

TPD said a male in his late teens to early 20’s was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Topeka Police are on the scene and are working to locate the suspect who they said, drove a blue or purple-colored car.

Officials said the intersection will be closed for the time being.

This is the second shooting from a vehicle this week, the first occurring on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

KSNT has crews on the scene and will update with more information.