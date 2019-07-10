Topeka police respond to Simmons’ parent’s worry the case has gone cold

It's been more than two months since a gunman shot and killed Washburn Junior Dwane Simmons.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been more than two months since a gunman shot and killed Washburn Junior Dwane Simmons.

Topeka police believe the argument between a man and a woman sparked the shooting.

Dwane Simmons’ stepmother made a post on Facebook, criticizing the investigation. Yasmine Simmons wrote, “I am angry at Topeka police, who made us believe they were close.”

After Dwane was killed, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran told KSNT News in May, they had strong leads on the case.

“It might be another month or so, but we are very confident,” said Cochran.

A spokeswoman for the department wanted the family to know they were still working on the case.

“We just want the public to and the family to know that this in no way means that Dwane Simmons’ case is a cold case. We’re continuing to be active in this investigation and we want the public to know that,” said TPD Spokeswoman, Gretchen Koenen.

There is a $7,000 reward to any information that leads to an arrest in the case. People with information are encouraged to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.