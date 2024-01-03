TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement is assisting with a crash on I-70 in Topeka.

At 7:52 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at I-70 and 1st Street. County dispatchers couldn’t provide details on injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

Traffic delays are being reported in the eastbound lane of I-70, according to Kandrive.org.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.