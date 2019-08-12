Topeka Police, Riley Co. PD to participate in campaign against drunk driving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka and Riley County Police Departments are joining multiple police departments across Kansas in the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign in the upcoming week.

The campaign focuses on removing drunk and other drugged drivers from the roads and will run from August 15 to September 2.

Kansas Department of Transportation is facilitating the campaign and notes that alcohol and other drugs are implicated in 40% of crash deaths on Kansas roads.

“Your safety in the community and on the roadways is our concern,” Riley County Lieutenant Daryl Ascher said. “Having officers participate in this campaign is one small step in reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roadway.”