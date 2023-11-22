TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash at the roundabout at SW 21st St. and SW Urish Rd. is impacting traffic in southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department (TPD).

TPD officers responded to the single vehicle crash on around 4:30 p.m. Officers say that vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole nearby. The driver, who was the only one in the vehicle at the time, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

As of 6 p.m., TPD says only northbound and westbound traffic is being authorized at 21st St. and Urish Rd. The cause of the crash is being investigated, according to TPD.

An Evergy spokeswoman told 27 News customers in the area may have experienced a momentary outage as a result of the damaged utility pole, but that there were no sustained outages.

Evergy said the crash was reported to its team around 4:45 p.m. As of 7 p.m., a technician is on-site, and crews are on their way to make any necessary repairs.