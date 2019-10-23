Topeka police stop woman from jumping off bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic on highway I-470 was stopped in both directions for about 30 minutes on Wednesday in Topeka.

A woman was standing on the edge of the bridge on 25th street, attempting to jump off. Officers were able to convince the woman to not jump.

Drivers passing by the area first spotted the woman. Several of them quickly called 9-1-1 for help.

Sargent Josh Klamm with the Topeka Police Department was one of the officers who responded to the bridge to help. He said the situation was handled within about 30 minutes because of the team effort between people driving by alerting police, and officers’ quick thinking.

“This resolved very quickly which was outstanding. The officers on scene just did a fantastic job talking with her, understanding what she was going through and help her realize there are better options out there,” said Sgt. Klamm.

Sgt. Klamm says the woman is now receiving treatment. He wants people to know if they come across a situation like this, to call police immediately.

If you or someone you know is at risk of committing suicide, please call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.