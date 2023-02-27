TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have promoted two officers who recently sued the city for gender discrimination.

Jana Harden has been promoted to major and Jennifer Cross has been promoted to captain, the city confirmed Monday. Their promotions are effective April 1. Harden will work in the executive bureau and Cross will work in the field operations bureau.

The city has requested a federal judge dismiss allegations made by Cross, Harden and a third female officer, Capt. Colleen Stuart. The three officers allege they were passed over for promotions and treated differently than their male counterparts over the course of several years with the Topeka Police Department.