Topeka Public Schools creates COVID-19 Response Team to support students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With Topeka Public Schools closing all classrooms and extracurricular activities until March 29th due to the novel coronavirus, a response team is being formed.

A COVID-19 team is working to provide mobile food distributions and other support services to TPS families. The goal is also to engage the entire community in supporting each other in ways that are in accordance with the health department’s regulations.

The district has partnered with local food banks and area clergy to share pantry sites for groceries.

On Monday, the district will give more details about free meal options for students, as nearly 78% of the 13,5000 students rely on free or reduced lunches.

A help desk phone line is also being prepared for parents. This will be a new webpage that has resources focused on COVID-19 and a special message from Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

Distance learning opportunities for students will be provided starting March 23, 2020 and the COVID-19 Instructional Team will be planning the delivery of those services this week.

Dr. Anderson said it’s important to together to support all members of our community. She is holding meetings and providing ways for agencies and community members to get involved and participate in serving the children in our community.

“When challenges occur, we are all presented with the opportunity to fully show what love in action looks like and to be our brother’s keeper in every way possible.” Dr. Anderson said. “I am so proud to be part of the Topeka community and to partner with so many agencies, staff members and with the clergy to serve our students in every way possible, despite the challenges we are currently faced with. We thank our community members for the ongoing love and support.”

Letter sent to TPS 501 staff members.

Information was sent out to all Topeka Public Schools staff members talking about compensation, student resources, and who is being asked to report to work.