Topeka Public Schools in desperate need of substitute teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday is the first day of school for U.S.D 501 Topeka Public Schools and the district is still in desperate need of substitute teachers. The district has hired around 200 substitutes already but hopes to hire another 100 for this school year.

“They are able to work when they choose, where they choose, so because of that not every substitute wants to work five days a week at any school that’s needed,” said Nancy McCarter, substitute manager for Topeka Public Schools.

Substitute teachers do not need to have any teaching experience, but they do need to be licensed. Click here for more information on the standard substitute and emergency substitute licenses.

The district is having open “walk-in” interviews on Wednesday morning from 11 am to 1 pm at the Burnett Center at 624 SW 24th St in Topeka. Click here to apply.