Topeka Public Schools to host mini-graduations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Public Schools are going to start to have mini-graduations starting in February.

U.S.D. 501 has reached out to around 180 families to see if they are interested.

These are for those students who already have the credits they need to graduate without attending the spring semester.

District leaders said this would give families a special moment with their graduate, and help the district during the pandemic.

These mini-graduation ceremonies would include groups of five to 10 people.

The district is waiting to see how many students would like to graduate early, however the first ceremony is scheduled for February 10.