TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission wants to make sure everyone gets a gift this Christmas.

Thanks to donations from the community, they will help 400 families ‘shop’ for gifts entirely for free at their ‘Christmas Shop’.

They are still in need of toys from kids ranging from newborns to two years old. They also need more gifts for women and men as well.

Donations can be dropped off at their distribution center at 401 NW Norris.