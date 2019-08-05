Topeka Rescue Mission could close from financial shortfall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission is facing a financial crisis and could close on or before Sept. 15.

The shelter said Monday morning that the current financial shortfall may require the organization to end services such as food assistance, homeless education programs, children’s trauma interventions, medical assistance and more. There’s also a risk of closing its shelters to the homeless, hungry and impoverished in the Topeka community after over 65 years of service.

TRM said it’s been facing a $180,000 monthly shortfall since the beginning of the year, but said the community can help keep them afloat.

Those that want to donate can do so now by texting TRMgive to 77977, or send donations to PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608.