TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Nov. 17, the City of Topeka enacted a new ordinance in response to the rising unsheltered population in Topeka, telling them where they can’t camp within the city.

The Topeka Rescue Mission is weighing in on how this has impacted them so far.

LaManda Broyles, the executive director at the Topeka Rescue Mission, joined the 27 News Morning show to discuss with 27 News Anchor Katie Garceran.

“The mission has been in existence since 1953,” LaManda said. “So, during 70 years, we have had a lot of different things happen in our community and we have had to pivot and this ordinance is no different.”

Broyles said they are currently waiting on the City to give more guidance as to what exactly the enforcement is going to look like before they can fully speak as to what impact the ordinance has had on the mission.

“We haven’t seen an influx yet in the shelters,” she said.

The City has not yet released its plan for how it intends to enforce certain areas in the new ordinance, but LaManda said that it has the potential to change things at the mission.

“That could really impact TRM,” she said. “So, we are just ready to continue to serve and be there for people in need.”

As far as this past weekend with the first big winter weather event of the season, Broyles said the mission handled the conditions well. In the shelters, she said they typically average about 240 people, with 40 of those people being children. However, she said that number can change at any given time, and it tends to increase during inclement weather events.

“Our street outreach team went out last week and they engaged with over 50 to 60 people giving out socks and hats,” she said.

She said the key to being prepared for winter weather is making sure the unsheltered community is aware of the event before it actually happens.

“Then our team has to then be reactive, ” she said. “Yesterday, they were out checking on people, especially people that they know have physical ailments.”

According to Broyles, there are a lot of new faces on the streets right now because of evictions and the state of the economy at this time.

“People that have never had to stay a winter, much less a snow like that, are out on the streets, ” she said. “So, those people are our first priorities when we reacted yesterday to check on everyone.”

As far as how prepared they were with supplies, LaManda was confident in their supply.

“And the reason why we are prepared is just the generosity of our community,” she said.

And that same generosity is needed heading into the Christmas season. LaManda said the mission is always looking for volunteers and donations around this time of the year.

“At the mission, we throw Christmas parties for our sheltered guests,” she said. “We do personalized gifts, so everybody has a gift with their name on it. We also do that for the unsheltered.”

LaManda said they had surveyed 100 people in the unsheltered community, asking them to pick from a list of items for their gift this year.

“At the mission,” LaManda said. “We know that Christ’s love is all about Christmas and his birth, and so we try to extend that to everybody that we can.”

If you would like to contribute this year and donate to either a guest at the shelter or a member of the unsheltered community, click here to see what they need.