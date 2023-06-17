TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries has acquired the former North Topeka Baptist Church.

In a press release from TRM, the non-profit announced it would be taking over the property located at 123 Northwest Gordon street. The church hasn’t been used since December 31, 2022.

Along with taking over the old building, the church will also be donating money to TRM in the near future. Although the building will not be used as a shelter, TRM says it is excited to explore the possibilities in which they will use it.