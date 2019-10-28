Topeka Rescue Mission Children’s Palace will close

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than two million dollars has been collected since early August, but that still isn’t enough to keep the Rescue Mission Children’s Palace open. It will close on Thursday until TRM leaders can find someone else to run it.

The Rescue Mission outlined financial difficulties in mid-August and made a public plea for help.

Leaders with the Topeka Rescue Mission outlined their financial situation and some program updates Monday morning at the Children’s Palace.

Their Holiday Giving Goal is $500,000 for the months of November and December.

TRM officials also announced a budget reduction of 31% from their 2020 budget from their 2019 budget. The workforce will also have been reduced by 28% by from early 2019 to November 1st. In January the Topeka Rescue Mission had 112 employees.

Their budget will go from $420,000 a month in 2019 to $288,000 per month in 2020.