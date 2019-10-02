Topeka Salvation Army accepting volunteer applications for Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for bell ringers to kick off the looming holiday season.

On October 1, the Topeka Salvation Army began accepting applications for the 2019 Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign. Applications will be accepted until December 14.

On weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., applications will be taken at the Topeka Salvation Army, which is located at 1320 SE 6th St.

Potential volunteers will be required to bring an ID and social security card. Passports will be accepted in place of the other two forms of identification.

The actual campaign will kick off on November 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Evergy Pocket Park on 8th and Kansas Avenue.

At the kickoff, bowls of chili will be served as well as sandwiches and hot chocolate, which are free to the public.

To register to volunteer, sign up online, over the phone by calling 785-233-9648, or email shelley_robertson@usc.salvationarmy.org.