Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library hosts voter registration drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is holding voter registration drives for two weekends. The goal is to get people involved in the voting process.

There’s a table set up inside the main doors where people can register to vote, get applications for mail ballots and information on early voting. Shawnee County election officials said it’s important for people to vote.

“Well it’s a basic right,” said Robert Hiatt, a technical specialist with the Shawnee County election office. “It’s a fundamental basis of our democracy that people vote and express their will as to who’s in charge.”

The registration drive will continue tomorrow and next week on Friday and Saturday.