Topeka shooting leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one Topeka man with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

TPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of SE Rice around 4:22 p.m.

Shortly after, a vehicle was stopped at I-70 and SE Rice Rd. Inside the vehicle, an adult man was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers do not have a suspect in custody at this time and ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is a developing story and KSNT will provide information as it is given.

