Topeka Special Olympics softball team to play in North American championships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KSNT) – A Topeka Special Olympics softball team traveled to Nashville to play in the Special Olympics North America Softball Championships on Friday.

The Topeka Stars Special Olympics Kansas softball team is representing Kansas at the games and is made up of 13 Special Olympics athletes from the Topeka area.

“We are so proud of the Topeka Stars team,” Heather Waters, senior vice president of communications for Special Olympics Kansas said. “They work hard all summer and into the fall each year and we know they are going to represent Kansas well at these games.”

This is the first time the international tournament will be held in Nashville where more than 250 Special Olympics athletes and Unified Partners will compete representing 17 teams from the United States and Canada Special Olympics programs.

The tournament began Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. with a Walk of Champions and Opening Day celebration.