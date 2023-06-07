TOPEKA (KSNT) – You can see the 2023 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home anytime with a new virtual house tour option.

The St. Jude Dream Home offers open house tours Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. through next weekend. If you can’t make it, St. Jude is now offering virtual house tours.

The virtual tour shows a fully-furnished house, giving you an idea of what it would be like to live in the house you could win. The four bedroom, three bathroom home is approximately 3,300 square feet with an estimated value of $560,000.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream home are $100 and you can reserve one by following this link. All of the money goes directly back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help treat and defeat childhood cancer along with other life-threatening diseases. The $100 ticket price could cover two platelet count tests or six meals for a family, according to St. Jude.

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will take place June 15 live on KSNT 27 News at 10 p.m.