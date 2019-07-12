Topeka students can receive free backpacks, haircuts to start off school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Salvation Army and Boys & Girls Club of Topeka are teaming up to make sure Topeka students get the best possible start to their school year.

During the Back-to-School Fair, students can receive backpacks and a set of hygiene supplies, in addition to immunizations, haircuts, apples and bottled waters provided by other partners, all free of charge.

The City of Topeka said that families who need assistance can apply at the Salvation Army no later than July 22.

The Back-to-School Fair will be held on August 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Topeka Salvation Army 1320 SE 6th St.