Topeka Symphony celebrates 75th anniversary Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Symphony is having their 75th anniversary and things are going to look a little bit different from when they last took the stage back in February.

The symphony is being held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center this year, which gives people plenty of room to social distance. The center is following state and county guidelines, which allows for a maximum of 500 attendees.

Everyone will be required to wear masks, including the musicians, which is more difficult for some specific groups.

“It’s hard if you’re a wind player,” said Kyle Wiley-Pickett, director and conductor of the symphony. “If you’re a flutist or clarinet or trumpet player but there’s a lot of evidence that it’s worth wearing a mask and then they cut a slit in the mask or have a little flap and put the instrument inside the mask.”

The musicians will be spaced out on the stage, but they say they’re just excited to get to play again.

The Topeka Symphony will be streaming their concert on their website, click here to watch.