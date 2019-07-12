Topeka Target evacuates over fire false alarm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local retail store cleared house on reports of a fire in its stock room Friday morning.

Topeka fire crews responded to a reported fire around 9:45 a.m. at the Target Supercenter off of Wanamaker Road, according to customers and employees who went out to the parking lot.

The Topeka Fire Department told KSNT News a faulty HVAC system created the smell of smoke, which prompted employees to evacuate.

Fire crews let employees and customers back into the building around 10:10 a.m.