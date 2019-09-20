Topeka teen faces battery charge after throwing object at Sheriff’s deputy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman faces battery charges after throwing an object at a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy on Thursday evening.

A deputy responded to a call of three vicious dogs in the 7100 block of SW Woodcroft Way Thursday evening. They located the owner, a 19-year-old woman, and while they were talking, she threw an object at the deputy.

She then ran into her house, but soon came back outside where she was detained.

The teen is being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.