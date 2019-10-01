Topeka teen ran from officers, arrested for burglary

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka teenager was arrested after running from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday morning.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division was attempting to make contact with Tyson Smith, 19, of Topeka, the suspect in a recent burglary that occurred in the 6200 block of SE Stanley Road.

Smith ran from detectives and was located in a tree line. After a short negotiation, he was arrested.

He was arrested for felony theft, burglary and criminal damage to property and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from the scene.