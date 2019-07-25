Topeka teen receives $183 ticket in 2018 crash that killed veteran

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It has been one year since a teenager hit and killed a veteran in Southeast Topeka and today, the man’s family learned of the legal action taken against the teen.

On July 24, 2018, Kallan J. Gonzales, 18, turned in front of a motorcycle in the 2300 block of SE Croco Rd.

At 22nd terrace and croco where a motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries because of a crash pic.twitter.com/xikLhIihj4 — Dan Garrett (@DanGKSNT) July 24, 2018

The motorcycle driver, Guy Liberty, 55, was killed after his motorcycle was pinned underneath Gonzales’ truck.

Liberty was a veteran and after his passing, many gathered to remember his life and to warn drivers to watch for motorcyclists.

Topeka Police spent the last year investigating the crash and released the results of that investigation earlier this week. Today, KSNT’s Dan Garret spoke with Liberty’s family and was the first to tell them the news that Gonzales will be receiving a $183 ticket for failing to yield.

Nick David, an attorney in Topeka, said this action is common for accidents like this, even when someone dies.

“It’s not necessarily uncommon if through law enforcement’s investigation they determine that there was no wrongdoing beyond doing simply a mistake,” David said.

He noted that for more severe charges to be applied there would have to be proof Gonzales was distracted or impaired in some way.

Liberty’s family said they are upset by the ruling and don’t feel it does his death justice.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, said he understands their frustration but has to take personal feelings out of the equation.

He said there was no impairment or distraction, and that Gonzales only committed a traffic violation.

“It’s a tragedy, it really is,” Kagay said. “But based on the evidence we have and the laws in the state of Kansas, we have made the appropriate decision and we have charged the defendant appropriately.”

Kagay said it took 12 months to finalize the investigation because of how thorough they were in verifying the facts of the case.