Topeka therapist arrested, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a patient

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen patient over a three-month span in 2015.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested psychotherapist Julie Herron for unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time was a minor. Herron was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on a $10,000 bond, but she bonded out hours later.

According to court documents obtained by KSNT News, Herron and the victim, who at the time was between the ages of 16 and 17, developed an inappropriate relationship while Herron worked at Florence Crittenton Services.

Crittenton is a psychiatric residential treatment facility for at-risk girls and young women and provides treatment with psychiatric and medical care. The patient was a resident at the Topeka facility from April to July of 2015.

The court documents state that initially, Herron provided regular psychiatric support for the patient, but over time, the relationship evolved into more. Herron even increased the number and length of the therapy sessions with the victim.

Despite the victim being a resident at Crittenton and not supposed to leave the facility, Herron would take the victim off-site, which is where much of the sexual abuse occurred, according to allegations the victim made in public court documents. Even on at least one occasion, the girl claims Herron rented a hotel room and raped her.

Another accusation made in the court document said, “Herron made a misrepresentation the sexual intercourse was part of the Plaintiff’s therapy.”

The inappropriate relationship ended when the victim left Crittenton and moved in with relatives in California, according to the victim’s allegations, but even then, the victim says Herron continued to call and text.

We reached out to Florence Crittenton for comment on this story and have not heard back. The victim sued both for damages in a civil case earlier this year and that hasn’t been resolved.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells KSNT news he’ll provide information on the criminal charges Friday morning.