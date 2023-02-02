Topeka (KSNT) – Local kids at the Boys & Girls in southeast Topeka got the chance to meet some local sports heroes on Thursday. Topeka Tropics wide receivers Max Novak and Julian Walker stopped by to motivate local youth to chase their dreams and passions.

The receivers spent time with the children in attendance, answering questions about what it’s like to play professional football, their life stories, and handing out team memorabilia.

Julian “Juice” Walker, a graduate of St. Joseph College (IN), discussed the significance of being able to speak and have an impact on helping local youth pursue their dreams.

“It’s coming from where I come from, giving back and having to do this for kids and giving back knowledge,” said Walker. “Just keep pushing forward, no matter what. Always follow your dream.”

Tropics co-owner Trevor Burdett says it’s important to him to help the local youth.

“I grew up poor, so you know, places like the Boys & Girls Club were where I was every day after school and on weekends,” said Burdett. “I learned how to play basketball at these places, so being able to bring these players here is. To show these kids that everyone wants to be Patrick Mahomes, but there are also different levels where you can still do what you love and make a living with it.”

Burdett says they’re excited to be a part of the Topeka community and hope to galvanize support for their upcoming season.

“We can build something here that Topeka can be proud of, give back to the community, and grow with the community. And bring in some of these top-notch players and put on a show.”

The Tropics host the Salina Liberty for their home opener on March 20th. Visit their website for more information and tickets.