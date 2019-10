TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deb Lamere is spending 5 days a week volunteering her time to restore Chinook 346. The helicopter now sits at Topeka’s Combat Air Museum where it will go on display. Lamere says one of her bigger challenges is to make it ready for display, not for flight.

“Not making her fly-able my whole mentality is to want to make her flyable. I want to fly again, I want to see her fly again,” said Lamere.

Lamere thinks it will take about one year to restore the helicopter.