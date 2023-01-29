TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bathroom fire sends one man to the hospital. It happened Saturday around 8:15 p.m. when the Topeka Fire Department responded to a call at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave.|



When they arrived, they found a man on fire in the bathroom. The fire was then extinguished and the man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an on going investigation and we will let you know more when we find out.