Topeka, Washburn and DOJ to host Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships Program

The City of Topeka, the Department of Justice and Washburn University will be hosting a Department of Justice Program on Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships on June 8.

The city said for the past several months a planning committee, made up of several diverse community members, has been working on putting together the SPCP program.

The day long program will be composed of two large group sessions and two break-out sessions where Topekans can talk about their relationship with the Topeka Police Department and issues in their community.

For the morning session the small groups will identify issues in the community. Once those issues are identified, the small groups will be discussing solutions to the top five problems identified in the morning.

“Washburn University’s Criminal Justice and Legal Studies Department is honored to work with the Topeka Police Department, the Department of Justice, and local community members in their efforts to improve community and police relations,” said Dr. Ryan Alexander, the Criminal Justice and Legal Studies Department faculty member helping to plan the event.

During the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program, a council will be formed from community members who participate in the program.

This SPCP council will be working together to advise Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran and continue community conversations in Topeka, according to the city.

Cochran said he is eager to get to her from Topekans about their ideas and see how this diverse group can come up with innovative solutions to Topeka’s issues.

“The council formed out of this group will be a great asset to the police department.”

The SPCP day-long event on June 8 will be invite only.

Members of the planning group are inviting influential community members who can go out into their neighborhoods and tell their friends and neighbors about the SPCP program and continue the work and community conversation that the program started.

Members of the planning group include:

Melissa Masoner

Major Russell Klumpp

Joe Ledbetter

Ed Collazo

Marty Hillard

Luis Estrada

P.J. Carter

Pastor Marcus Clark

Molly Hadfield

