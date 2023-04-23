TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka West high school recently hired a new head football coach.

Trey Parker was officially hired as the head football coach in March after serving as the interim head coach for the team since last October. The first thing Parker wants to force into his players is consistency.

“Just with kids you have to have consistency,” Parker said. “Once they see you’re consistent and believe in them and you’re willing to do whatever to help them succeed, they will conform to your system and do whatever you need them to do.”

Parker was a four-year starter at Washburn University before going into coaching. He will look to bring Topeka West up from the bottom of the conference where they finished two out of the last three years. The program has a combined 4-19 record over the last three seasons, including a 1-8 record last Fall.

Parker is the third head coach in the last two years for the Chargers.