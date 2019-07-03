Topeka West grad wins $10,000 scholarship for poem in national contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local high school graduate took home first place in a publisher’s national writing contest.

Topeka West High School graduate Kiora Brooks won the Maya Angelou Spoken Word category of Penguin Random House’s Creative Writing Contest. Her poem “The Misinterpretation of Dark Skin,” earned her a $10,000 scholarship and a trip to New York City to meet published authors and editors.

Topeka Public Schools congratulated Brooks online, and shared a reading of her award-winning poem: