TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Governing Body will work towards finding a new, permanent city manager over the next coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the governing body terminated City Manager Stephen Wade for an undisclosed reason.

Richard U. Nienstedt had been working as active city manager since June 6, when Wade requested a leave of absence, according to a press release from the City of Topeka.

“While I don’t intend to serve in the role long term, I am fully committed to serving the citizens of Topeka, our great City of Topeka employees, and our dedicated Governing Body members during this time of transition,” Nienstedt said.

“The Governing Body is focused on making sure that we continue to provide Topekans with the quality municipal services they expect from us. We are in good hands with Richard, and we know that he and his team of department leaders and staff are committed and will keep our community moving forward with the many great initiatives we have in the works,” Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla said.