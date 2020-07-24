Topeka woman arrested after trying to kidnap a child, barricading herself for hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 40-year-old Shelby Parker from Topeka was arrested on Thursday after barricading herself inside a home for about three hours.

Just after noon, Topeka police responded to a report of an aggravated burglary and attempted kidnapping in the 1200 block of SE Monroe Street.

Police say Parker took something from the house, also trying to kidnap a child. The child’s mom was able to protect her child from Parker, though.

Parker then went and barricaded herself in a home on the 1100 block of SE Madison Street.

Crisis negotiators spent about three hours trying to convince Parker to come out of the home. At 4:08 p.m. she finally came out and was taken into custody.

Parker has been booked into the Shawnee County Jail with these charges:

Aggravated Burglary

Child Endangerment

Battery

Interference

Theft

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to email: telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-007 or by going online to www.p3tips.com/128.