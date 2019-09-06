Topeka woman calls for vote on $10M recreation center build

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman wants the public to vote on whether or not a new $10 million recreation center should be built in Topeka.

Carol Marple created a petition to put the issue on the November ballot.

Last month Shawnee County commissioners approved the plans to build the new center at 21st St. and Urish St.

The center would include pickleball courts, picnic tables, fitness trails and more.

Some people do not agree with the commission’s decision, as people against it say the money should go to other parts of the county.

Marple said since taxpayers would be footing the bill, they should have a say in the project.

“We are not doing fire, we are not doing police,” Marple said. “We are not doing roads, we are not doing sewers. We are doing lifestyle improvements. They are important, but not essential government services.”

She needs more than 5,000 signatures to get the issue on the ballot where people would vote yes or no like they did last year for the half-cent sales tax.

To learn more about her petition, contact her by email at no10million@gmail.com.