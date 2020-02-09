Topeka woman celebrates Black History Month with special program, 11 years in a row

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One local woman is celebrating Black History Month with a program she created more than 11 years ago.

Fern Williams wanted to create a program that would bring people in the community together to celebrate what this month means.

The theme for this year’s program was “I Want to Live.”

There was three speakers who shared what living in today’s society meant to them and the importance of inclusion.

Fern says the cultural diversity in her family has inspired her to live each day with an open mind and wants people in the community to live that same motto throughout the entire year.

“If we die, we going to have to die, we gone have to be together. So we might as well live and try to take care of each other. Treat everyone the way you want to be treated,” Williams said.

They also had a raffle drawing for people who attended that included homemade dolls of Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

Fern says she wants to continue the black history month program for as long as she lives.