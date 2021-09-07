Topeka woman creating ‘chemo care packages’ to help local cancer patients

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There are just a few weeks left until breast cancer awareness month, which means Irene Davis is busy putting together care packages for cancer patients in the Topeka area.

She’s collecting items that bring comfort, such as fuzzy socks, water bottles, socks and just about anything else she can think of. Her goal is to deliver the care packages to the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center during the first week of October.

“I’m really excited about it because we will be able to just bring some joy to someone one day when they are at chemo by giving them a care package,” Davis said.

While she’s organizing everything, it’s not a one-woman show. Davis is asking the community to help with donations, so more patients can enjoy the comfort a care package brings.

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at 1025 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka.